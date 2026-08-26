Young Bucks Comment On All In Being AEW's Biggest Show, Part Of Their Personal Legacy

The Young Bucks have discussed the importance of All In and how it is an important part of their legacy.

All In began even before the formation of AEW, with the show eventually leading to the establishment of the promotion. Matt and Nick Jackson spoke on "Being The Elite" about the impact the show has had on them.

"I think you have to go back to the original All In to see the size of what it does and what the event means to not just us, but the wrestling fandom," began Nick. "The original idea was to try to fit 10,000 people in the arena, which was unheard of back then if you weren't a said company. It was impossible, and it was something we thought could be accomplished, and sure enough it happened, and tickets sold out in 5-10 minutes. And so, we've gone from that to filling up Wembley Stadium, and that's the biggest show you could do year-round. The stakes are the highest, the wrestling's at its highest. People understand what it means to wrestle for an All In show."

Matt then disclosed something their father had told them recently, reminding them of the magnitude of what they had accomplished and how All In played a vital role in transforming not just their careers but those of many others in the pro wrestling business.

"Yeah, we were driving with my mom and dad yesterday, and my dad said, like, 'You guys have had a catalog of amazing professional wrestling matches, but do you realize that when it's all said and done, that the matches are going to be the second thing that people talk about? The first thing that people are going to talk about when they think about the Young Bucks is how you changed the business. It's going to be about how you created a show called All In or co-founding fathers of a company called All Elite Wrestling,'" Matt added.

Matt said that hearing that from their father, who has seen them from the start of their careers, put into perspective the impact they've had on the business.