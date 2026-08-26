Will Ospreay Reveals Whether He Hopes To Work With Wife Alex Windsor On AEW TV

It's no secret that a number of male and female wrestlers are items behind the scenes, and on occasion those personal relationships end up being integrated into storylines. In AEW, there are a whole host of couples within the company, with Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor being one of the most prominent, especially in recent times as they only tied the knot and got married back in June 2026. Ospreay and Windsor's stories have occasionally crossed paths on AEW television, but during a recent interview with TV Insider, Ospreay was asked if he would be open to having a full-blown storyline with his wife on-screen, and he seemed open to the idea if the story called for it.

"For sure, with the right storyline comes for it, for sure. We're fine with that. People know. There's no reason why we should try and hide the fact that we're in a relationship and married to one another. She has been part of my schtick because she's a huge part of my promos. Like there's always that man with the wife that gives him a bit of a hard time, but he loves her. That's the comedic part of our relationship that I love bleeding into my promos and into our life, because it's just such a natural part of that authenticity that I like putting forward to people."

Ospreay explained that Windsor is very much like him in that she wants to do things that will only benefit her career. However, he also admitted that their chemistry is so strong that there probably will come a time when he works with his wife on camera, and he is very much looking forward to that opportunity presenting itself. "I'd love to see how we gel together as an onscreen couple because I feel like we have naturally good chemistry anyway. With our humor, we bounce off one another very well, so I'd like to see what we'd be like in those situations."

Please credit "TV Insider" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.