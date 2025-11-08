AEW Stars: Meet Their Spouses & Partners
From Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor, to former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Juice Robinson, well before she was "Timeless," to the leader of The Death Riders, Jon Moxley, and one of the voices of the company, Renee Paquette, there is no shortage of couples in All Elite Wrestling. For every star dating within the company, there is another dating within the professional wrestling industry overall, and others who prefer to keep their personal lives quiet with partners outside the ring.
Some top stars, like "Hangman" Adam Page, Samoa Joe, and even Darby Allin, chose to keep things about their lives outside of the squared circle extremely private. Page recently shared a photo of his wife and kids ringside on BlueSky, but chose to cover up their faces with emojis to protect them. Darby Allin is another private star, after a previous public relationship ended, and fans don't even know the name of his fiancée he proposed to at the top of Mount Everest. Other stars in AEW are more open about personal details, sharing photos with their significant others, or have at least given fans a bit of a peek into their personal lives.
Toni Storm & Juice Robinson
Former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is married to Bang Bang Gang member and former AEW World Trios Champion "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson. Storm confirmed she and Robinson were dating in an Instagram post during the pandemic times back in 2020, when she was still working in "WWE NXT UK" and he was in NJPW. The couple became Instagram official with a photo of Robinson holding Storm, with the pair grinning toward both the camera and Bea Priestly (the former Blair Davenport in WWE), who took the photo.
The couple got engaged in October 2021 and were married less than four months later, after originally planning to have a large ceremony. The pair have not yet worked together in AEW, but Storm did make a surprise NJPW appearance in May 2023 to help her husband in a street fight against Fred Rosser.
Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette
Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley may currently be one of the biggest heels in the company, but he's married to one of the most beloved faces in AEW, backstage interviewer and host Renee Paquette. The pair met when they were known as Dean Ambrose and Renee Young in WWE and went on their first date in 2013, after being friends for awhile, following a WWE show in Las Vegas.
They dated for four years before they were married in an impromptu backyard ceremony at their Las Vegas home, by a pastor they found on Yelp, in April 2017. Paquette previously told SEScoops she was having a bad time that day and had gone to bed, and Moxley stormed after her to tell her they were getting married "right now." The couple welcomed their daughter, Nora, into the world in June 2021.
Adam & Beth Copeland
Adam and Beth Copeland were both previously married before they started dating in September 2011, when they were both still in WWE and known as Edge and Beth Phoenix. In his "WWE 24" documentary, Edge revealed that he started dating his future wife after the "Edge Appreciation" episode of "WWE SmackDown." He said the pair had been friendly with one another, but hadn't really talked until after the show. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyric, in December 2013 and their second, Ruby, in May 2016. They were married shortly after the birth of their second child in October.
The pair have teamed together in the ring a few times, including at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where they defeated The Miz and Maryse, and Elimination Chamber 2023 in another victory over Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Most recently, in AEW, Beth made her debut in the company as Beth Copeland when she ran out to attempt to help her husband against FTR at All Out.
Mercedes Mone & Beast Mortos
TBS Champion and multiple-belt Mercedes Mone, better referred to as "Ultimo Mone" these days, went public with her relationship with fellow AEW star The Beast Mortos in June. The former Sasha Banks posted a photo of the couple, with Mortos' maskless face hidden with an emoji, to her Instagram story. She captioned it, "en tus brazos encuentro paz," which TMZ translated to "In your arms I find peace."
Mone confirmed their relationship to the outlet after the post got her millions of fans on the platform talking. Since going public, the pair have shared plenty of silly video reels and TikToks together backstage at AEW.
The TBS champ was separated from her now ex-husband, Sarath Ton, for years before they officially divorced. She revealed on her YouTube channel that they kept the separation quiet ahead of her main event match at WrestleMania 37, for fear Vince McMahon would pull the plug on the bout.
Kris Statlander
Current AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander has had herself quite the 2025, from winning the title from "Timeless" Toni Storm in a four-way match at All Out, to announcing her relationship to the world in the months prior to her victory. Statlander, who is a pretty private person who mostly shares photos and videos related to her work in AEW on her Instagram, shared a carousel of photos from a trip to New York City in July.
"He wanted to see how accurate NYC was to the Spiderman game," Statlander captioned the post. In the pictures, she's seen kissing boyfriend Gino Medina, an independent wrestler, on a ferry. Medina is best known for his work in MLW and Reality of Wrestling.
Details around the couple's relationship are few and far between as they continue to keep things quiet, but Medina posted Halloween photos of himself as Daredevil alongside Statlander's Elektra.
Will Ospreay & Alex Windsor
Anyone who watches AEW has heard Will Ospreay talk about his "missus" in his promos, and he's referring to Alex Windsor, who became "All Elite" back in June. The pair recently got engaged, after many fans assumed they were already married, and they announced the news around Windsor's signing with the company.
Their love story was actually born out of grief. Windsor was previously married to another wrestler, Ryan Smile, who was Ospreay's best friend. After just a year of marriage, Smile took his own life in 2020. Ospreay and Windsor bonded on a deep level following Smile's passing, and they began to date, with Ospreay becoming a father figure to Smile and Windsor's son. Ospreay's stepson is part of the reason "The Aerial Assassin" signed with AEW instead of WWE in early 2024, as he explained he wanted to be able to continue to live in the UK.
Kyle Fletcher & Skye Blue
Current TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher and Triangle of Madness member Skye Blue are also an item. Blue told "The Stunner" in July that she met Fletcher at an "AEW Dark" taping in Orlando, Florida. She explained she was in an elevator alongside Billie Starkz with a shirtless Fletcher, who had been brutally chopped and was bruised. Blue said her first interaction with her future boyfriend was to jokingly tell Starkz not to hit him. The pair became Instagram official with a post from Fletcher in June 2023.
While Blue was sidelined with a broken ankle that required surgery in 2024, Fletcher was by her side and helped her get back in the gym. He joked with "Good Karma Wrestling" that he was "Nurse Fletcher" immediately following his girlfriend's surgery and turned "Dr. Fletcher" when it came to training Blue.
Kazuchika Okada
Kazuchika Okada is one of the most decorated and successful tournament wrestlers in Japan and a huge AEW star, and he's married to a fellow Japanese superstar, Suzuko Mimori, though the pair keeps their relationship extremely private. Mimori is an actress and singer with a huge social media presence, though she does not post photos alongside her husband or of their two children.
Mimori announced their marriage in April 2019 and revealed in May 2022 that they were expecting their first child. She gave birth to a baby boy that August. Their second child arrived in November 2024, after Mimori revealed on her official X account that she would be moving with her husband to the United States following his signing with AEW. Like their marriage, she kept the details of her second pregnancy quiet, choosing to safe the news after the baby had arrived.
Konosuke Takeshita & Yuka Sakazaki
One of the most surprising couples in AEW, due to how private they have kept things, is "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita and Yuka Sakazaki, who, despite being signed to AEW, have been wrestling on ROH more of late. Not many fans even knew the pair were a couple until they announced their marriage via social media in May, just after Double or Nothing. The pair issued a joint post on Instagram, with Takeshita writing he wanted to introduce his family as he was about to turn 30. They shared a beach photo alongside their dog, Kenshiro, and another of their hands, wearing wedding bands, in the sand.
In an interview posted to X and translated by SEScoops following their wedding in October, Takeshita revealed that he was a bit drunk when he proposed to his future wife and didn't necessarily do it in a conventional way. He said he asked her how much she loved him, then just declared they should get married.
Brody King
One-half of the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, known as Brodido, Brody King, is happily married to his wife, Emily. The pair have been married for nine years after they tied the knot in September 2016, well before AEW was even a concept. The pair have a daughter, Tallulah, and a son, Dante.
She is an artist who works for AEW and seemingly has a hand in many things, including face paint, which she's done for her husband as well as Darby Allin, and other artistic projects, such as the design on the coffin used in the recent match between Allin and Jon Moxley. Emily shares her work, as well as photos alongside King and their family, on her public Instagram account.
MJF & Alicia Atout
Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman married AEW backstage interviewer Alicia Atout in September, and their nuptials were attended by plenty of stars in the company, including AEW President Tony Khan himself. Atout posted plenty of photos of the big day on her Instagram account, including one of the couple kissing, captioned, "From T*** McGee to Mrs. Friedman. I love you."
The pair first went public with their relationship in November 2023 when MJF posted a photo of the couple in bed with his cat to X. The post was the first time MJF referred to his future wife as "T*** McGee" in jest, a nod to the movie "Anchorman." On an episode of "AEW Unrestricted," Atout revealed the couple actually met when they were both in their very early 20s, and they would tease each other relentlessly during interviews.
Ricochet & Samantha Irvin
Ricochet is married to fellow former WWE talent Samantha Irvin, who worked as ring announcer during her time with the company. The pair met in WWE, but started talking on what was then known as Twitter, according to Irvin in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Their first date was a trip to the Grand Canyon, a four-hour drive from where they initially met up in Las Vegas.
The pair went public with their relationship when they became Instagram official in November 2021, when Ricochet posted a photo of them in an elevator. They got engaged in January 2023. The pair tied the knot after they both left WWE, and Ricochet had already joined AEW, in a ceremony in March 2025 that caused him to miss "Dynamite." Ricochet did appear in a video promo in his wedding suit, however.
Speedball Mike Bailey
One half of JetSpeed with Kevin Knight, "Speedball" Mike Bailey became an instant fan-favorite when he joined AEW at the beginning of 2025, but he is a happily taken star. Bailey is married to wrestler and popular independent commentator Veda Scott. The pair got engaged in 2020 and were married in May 2022 by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas. The couple had to navigate visa issues prior to their wedding, which sometimes caused them to have to be long-distance.
Bailey spoke with Fightful in February 2024 and talked about the difficulties of working in different promotions than Scott. He said, thankfully, things aren't as difficult now as they were for wrestlers who worked in countries like Japan back in the early 2000s. Scott worked for AEW before Bailey's signing and was part of the commentary team for AEW's Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament in August 2020. Scott also commentated on "AEW Dark."
Athena
ROH Women's World Champion Athena, who has set a strong enough record to often be referred to as "the forever champion," is married to another wrestler, Matthew Palmer. Athena revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet back in 2022, following her release from WWE, where she was known as Ember Moon, that she met her future husband during a training session when she was only two years into the business.
The pair hit it off, after a contentious start, according to the star, and got married in 2018. The pair keeps their relationship quiet, and Palmer has not appeared alongside his wife in WWE, AEW, or ROH. Despite not appearing for the big companies, Palmer is an independent wrestling veteran who has worked in the business for 17 years with over 400 matches under his belt. He's worked in promotions in Texas, such as Metroplex Wrestling and Anarchy Championship Wrestling.
Marina Shafir & Roderick Strong
Former UFC fighter "The Problem" Marina Shafir and Roderick Strong are yet another married couple within AEW, and their love story unfolded while they were still stars in WWE. The pair were engaged in December 2015 and married in November 2018. They share a son, named Troy, together. On an episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Shafir said her husband is her biggest supporter when it comes to her wrestling career, as she explained she had a difficult time moving to the ring from the mixed martial arts world.
A recent interaction between the couple on "Dynamite" went viral when Shafir, who was ringside with The Death Riders, stared down her real-life husband as he was aiding The Conglomeration. As hard as she tried, Shafir seemingly couldn't keep a straight face while staring down Strong.
Megan Bayne & Joey Janela
"The Megasus" Megan Bayne is currently in a relationship with independent star Joey Janela, who also once worked in AEW. The pair have been together publicly since 2024 and have worked in matches alongside one another, and even against each other, as recently as September, even after Bayne's return and major debut on "AEW Dynamite" at the beginning of 2025. Bane often posts photos of their life together on her Instagram account, and the couple are seemingly big fans of Walt Disney World, as Bayne often showcases photos of them posing in front of attractions at the various parks.
Janela is currently working with DDT Pro-Wrestling, but was one of the first signees to AEW in January 2019, and he debuted at the first-ever Double or Nothing in the pre-show Casino Battle Royale. He departed the company in May 2022.
Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian
Janela's ex-girlfriend, and Bayne's tag team partner, Penelope Ford, is now married within the company to Kip Sabian. The pair even had a good ol' fashioned wrestling wedding on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in February 2021, though the ceremony was crashed by Orange Cassidy, Miro, and Chuck Taylor.
On an episode of "AEW Unrestricted" in February, Ford revealed that Sabian felt as though they needed to get married legally before their on-screen wedding, as he thought it might be bad luck. She said they had a courthouse wedding on February 1 before their in-ring wedding two days later. The week had significance, as Ford revealed that the pair both met and got engaged on February 4. Ford also revealed that legendary wrestling seamstress Sandra Gray made her wedding dress.
Toa Liona
Toa Liona burst onto the AEW scene alongside his Gates of Agony tag team partner Bishop Kaun, and the pair have been thrust even further into the spotlight with their partnership with Ricochet and their matches against The Hurt Syndicate. Liona, whose real name is Bruce Leaupepe, is married to his wife Amanda, and the pair are parents to four children.
Amanda posts family photos frequently to her public Instagram account, and though she's not involved in the professional wrestling business, she is a former CrossFit and Invictus athlete. The couple most recently worked with the Breakthrough T1D Walk to raise money for type one diabetes, something Liona spoke about on his X account, as he and Amanda are parents to a daughter with the condition. The couple raised over $4,700 for the walk in their daughter's honor.
Dustin Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes has had a transformative journey through his previous struggles with drug and alcohol addiction before achieving 17 years of sobriety in May 2025 with his motto, "Keep Stepping." Stepping alongside him is his third wife, Ta-Rel Runnels, whom he married in June 2012. Rhodes was previously married to former WCW and WWE star Terri Runnels in the 90s and had a second wife in the early 2000s. The latest Runnels couple have kept their relationship private over the years, though Ta-Rel remains active on her own public social media pages.
The son of "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes credits Ta-Rel with helping him get sober. He said that before he called his father for help when he realized he needed it, Ta-Rel helped him off the couch and carried him up the hill from their home for the former Goldust to get cellphone service to call his dad.