Who Is AEW Star Athena's Husband?

Much like Athena, Palmer is from Texas and began wrestling in his home state, training under AEW star and Don Callis Family member Lance Archer, who just so happened to be running the aforementioned training session where Palmer and Athena met. And since debuting on March 9, 2008, Palmer hasn't slowed down; the seventeen year veteran has worked at least 409 matches during his career, working for Texas indie promotions such as Anarchy Championship Wrestling, and most notably Metroplex Wrestling, both before and after Athena bought the promotion, alongside Ernie Pruitt in 2022. Palmer has also branched out of his home state, working consistently for Wrestling Revolver over the past few years, even becoming a two time Revolver Champion.

Given his longevity in the business, Palmer has had the chance to work plenty of well known names; among his highest profile singles opponents on the indies are his former trainer Archer, AEW's Swerve Strickland and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, WWE's Alex Shelley, former AEW star Abadon, and former WWE and TNA star Rich Swann, who Palmer has also teamed with. As such, it's a little surprising that Palmer hasn't gotten a look from either WWE or AEW during his career, making TNA the largest promotion he has ever worked for in any capacity. Palmer's stay in TNA, then Impact Wrestling, was short and eventful, as he debuted in 2021 by defeating Moose in a three minute challenge. Alas, the momentum stalled in his second and final TNA appearance, which saw Moose defeat him in a rematch.