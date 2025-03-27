Ricochet Misses AEW Dynamite Due To Wedding With Ex-WWE Announcer Samantha Irvin

Ricochet missed Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" due to his wedding to former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, but he made sure to address his Dynasty opponents, AEW International Champion Kenny Omega and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, in a pre-recorded message aired on the show. In his message, Ricochet noted that Wednesday was his wedding day as he showed off his own white outfit, but according to a Fightful Select report, he and Irvin wed over the weekend, though as of this writing, no photos of their nuptials have made it to social media.

Bailey confronted Omega after the champion defeated Blake Christian in the opening match of "Dynamite." Bailey let Omega know that he's an inspiration to him and he respects him, but he's not holding back at Dynasty and he's going to kick Omega's head in. That's when Ricochet popped up on the tron and said while he would love to be at "Dynamite" to attack both men, it was his wedding day and he was just putting them on notice ahead of their triple threat match at the pay-per-view.

Last week on "Dynamite," Ricochet and Bailey pinned Mark Davis at the same time during a four-way match involving Orange Cassidy to determine the number one contender for Omega's title. After the double pinfall, the decision was announced that both Bailey and Ricochet will face Omega for the International Championship at Dynasty.