AEW's Skye Blue Undergoing Surgery For Ankle Injury

AEW and Ring of Honor's residency at Arlington, Texas' eSports Stadium has so far been a success, with one notable exception; an injury to Skye Blue. The AEW star was wrestling Hikaru Shida last Saturday when a crossbody to the floor saw Shida land on Blue's right leg, leading to the match being stopped. Days later, Blue's boyfriend, AEW's Kyle Fletcher, posted a photo of Blue back home, sporting a cast on her right foot, while reports confirmed Blue had suffered a broken ankle, though the severity of the break was unknown.

Alas, it appears the injury was severe enough that Blue will be forced to go under the knife. Taking to X yet again on Tuesday morning, Fletcher posted a photo of Blue sitting on a bench outside a hospital. Fletcher asked fans to "send prayers & cat toys." For her part, Blue seemed to be in good spirits, making a funny face for the photo while holding an energy drink.

send prayers & cat toys pic.twitter.com/odcFFFLz5m — Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) July 30, 2024

Neither Fletcher nor Blue have commented on the matter since then, leaving it uncertain whether Blue's surgery was scheduled for today, or if it will take place at a later date. No timetable has emerged regarding how soon Blue could return to action following surgery, though recovery time from a broken ankle can vary from up to several months to as long as a year.

The injury comes at a poor time for Blue, who had been having arguably the best year of her career following a heel turn that saw her align with House of Black's Julia Hart, herself out recovering from injury. Blue's most notable match of the year came back in April, when she challenged Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship in a wild Manitoba Massacre match.