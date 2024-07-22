Backstage Update On Skye Blue's Injury Following AEW Collision

AEW star Skye Blue has become the latest performer to be taken down by the injury bug following the most recent episode of "AEW Collision." In the early stages of her match with Hikaru Shida, the former AEW Women's World Champion hit a crossbody to the outside where Blue caught her. However, the landing didn't go according to plan, and Blue, in a lot of visible pain, couldn't continue the match.

Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer confirmed that Blue suffered a broken ankle, with her recovery time still yet to be determined. Blue seemed to be doing well in the picture of her that Kyle Fletcher posted on social media, suggesting that the setback was less than initially feared. Before her injury, Blue was one of the busiest performers in the AEW women's division, with only Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Deonna Purrazzo wrestling more matches than her in 2024.

Coincidentally, Alvarez noted that just a few weeks earlier, former AEW Women's World Champion Riho also suffered a serious injury on "Collision" performing a crossbody, where she broke her wrist upon landing on her opponent Lady Frost. However, Meltzer noted that both instances were simply freak injuries that can happen at any point to anyone in the wrestling business given the nature of the performer's work. Blue not only joins Riho on the women's division's injured list, but also the likes of Yuka Sakazaki, Jamie Hayter, and Julia Hart.

