Kyle Fletcher Posts Update On Injured AEW Star

On the July 20 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Skye Blue faced off with former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida. Unfortunately, this match ended prematurely as Blue suffered a legitimate ankle injury while taking a crossbody from Shida. As a result, Shida was declared the winner via referee stoppage. Less than 24 hours after Blue sustained her injury, her real-life boyfriend Kyle Fletcher has now provided an update on her status.

"We got her home everyone, doctor Kyle on the clock. Yeeeeeeeefreakinhaaaaaaaaaw," Fletcher wrote on X, alongside a photo of a middle-finger-flipping Blue. In addition to her white cowboy hat, Blue can also be seen wearing a heavily wrapped cast on her right ankle. There is no word on how long Blue will be out of action with her injury, but luckily, it appears she'll have the added support of Fletcher along her recovery, however long it may be.

Since joining AEW in 2021, Blue has gradually elevated herself to a regular fixture on company programming, notably aligning herself with former TBS Champion Julia Hart. Amidst Hart's post-AEW Dynasty absence, however, Blue has seemingly shed her dark, witch-like apparel for a brighter palette of ring gear, including the cowboy hat she wore in Fletcher's X post.

Meanwhile, Fletcher remains titleless after losing the Ring of Honor Television Championship to Atlantis Jr. at CMLL Super Viernes on June 28. Since then, Fletcher shifted his focus to the AEW International Championship, recently falling short in his efforts to claim the title of number one contender on the July 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite."