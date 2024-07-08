Former AEW Women's Champion Riho Suffers Untimely Injury In Return Match On Collision

AEW star Riho has announced that she fractured her arm in her return match on "AEW Collision."

The former AEW Women's World Champion posted a photo on social media of her arm in a sling, with a caption reading, "I just fractured my arm but I'm doing very well❤️‍🔥."

Riho faced Lady Frost on the July 6 edition of "Collision," and seemingly suffered the injury during the match, with some on social media pointing to a spot where she landed awkwardly while performing a crossbody on the outside. The Japanese star was seen clutching her right arm after that move.

Riho had only made her return to AEW a few weeks ago, confronting Serena Deeb on "Collision." Prior to her match this past weekend, she last wrestled in AEW back in March, where she lost to Willow Nightingale on the Big Business show. Riho was away from the American promotion because she needed to travel back to her home country to renew her visa.

AEW has been unlucky lately as they have suffered a spate of injuries which has kept the likes of Kiera Hogan, Adam Copeland, Kota Ibushi, Mark Davis, and Dax Harwood on the sidelines. But, AEW and its women's division were given a major fillip with the return of Britt Baker, who appeared at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view after a lengthy absence.

