Former AEW Women's Champion Riho Off AEW Programming For Unspecified Amount Of Time

Former AEW Women's World Champion Riho hasn't wrestled since losing to Willow Nightingale on the "Big Business" edition of "AEW Dynamite" a month ago, and it turns out that might be the last time AEW fans will see her for the foreseeable future. Riho recently posted an update on her whereabouts via her Instagram account, where she revealed that she has travelled back to Japan to renew her visa.

"I am currently in Japan for renew my visa," Riho wrote. "I don't know when I will return to AEW. Please stay healthy and enjoy your life until then."

The 26-year old has been a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster since the company was formed in 2019, performing in the second-ever women's match in AEW history at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view. When she hasn't been on AEW TV, she has remained active in companies around the world such as Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, World Wonder Ring STARDOM, and Gatoh Move in Japan, SPW in Singapore, and TNT Extreme Wrestling in Liverpool, England.

Visas have become something of an issue for a number of stars in AEW, as so many of the company's performers are based outside of the United States. Recent examples of visa problems include ROH Television Champion Kyle Fletcher not being able to leave Australia, "Switchblade" Jay White not being able to perform at any of AEW's events in Canada so far in 2024, and many of the CMLL stars recently featured on AEW TV not being able to perform in the United States for the foreseeable future due to their visas being cancelled.

