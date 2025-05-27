AEW's Konosuke Takeshita & Yuka Sakazaki Announce They Are Married

There were plenty of things in the air this past weekend at AEW Double or Nothing, from "Hangman" Adam Page's pure joy to Will Ospreay's harrowing despair to the full blown chaos that was Anarchy in the Arena. But for another Double or Nothing participant, love was in the air, something that came to light on Tuesday in an announcement that few could have anticipated. In a joint post on Instagram earlier this morning, AEW stars Konosuke Takeshita and Yuka Sakazaki revealed that they were married. The couple shared a photo of themselves with their dog, Kenshiro, while Takeshita also posted a statement in Japanese.

It's unclear if anyone had been aware that Takeshita and Sakazaki had been a couple, let alone married, though F4WOnline noted there had been some speculation in some circles regarding their relationship. Takeshita offered no additional details about how long the two had been together in his statement, other than revealing they were both now living in America. He credited Sakazaki for being a positive influence on his life.

It truly has been all smiles and sunshine for Takeshita recently, both personally and professionally. Though he lost the AEW International Championship to Kenny Omega earlier this year, Takeshita has continued to reign as New Japan's NEVER Openweight Champion, and was victorious over the Paragon at Double or Nothing along with Don Callis Family teammates Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander. Sakazaki meanwhile has been inactive since January, her last AEW TV appearance occurring on the January 29 episode of "Dynamite," where she unsuccessfully challenged Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship.