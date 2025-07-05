Toni Storm: Meet The Timeless AEW Star's Husband
Since discovering that she was, in fact, "Timeless" back in 2023, Toni Storm has not only become one of the biggest stars in all of All Elite Wrestling, but she has also been one of the most risqué. She is always telling people to keep their chins up and their t*ts out, how she loves to make love to her demons, and how in one of her most recent promos on "AEW Collision," she is literally a "wh*re." After all, she kissed a whole host of women that she's wrestled, she nestled Mariah May into her bosom for nearly a year before "The Glamour" betrayed her, and is now doing the same to her good friend Mina Shirakawa. So it might come as a surprise to some newer fans of AEW that Storm is, in fact, married.
The lucky man who gets to see the real side of the current AEW Women's World Champion is someone who is also on the AEW roster, even though he isn't technically around right now as he is sidelined with an injury. That man is none other than "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson, the former AEW World Trios and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion alongside Austin and Colten Gunn, who is someone who AEW fans see as a perfect fit for Storm's husband, considering that he is also a larger-than-life character.
Storm confirmed the news that she was dating Robinson in June 2020 via Instagram as she posted a picture of herself and Robinson kissing, a picture that was not only taken by Bea Priestley (also known as Blair Davenport in WWE), but was also taken at Will Ospreay's house, as the two were isolating together in United Kingdom during the COVID-19 pandemic. Robinson was signed to NJPW at the time, but couldn't travel to Japan due to restrictions, while Storm had only been signed to WWE for less than a year.
Life Is Anything But Black and White
A lot has happened in both Storm and Robinson's careers since they announced that they were dating. In June 2021, Storm revealed during an Instagram Live stream that she was bisexual and had been for a long time, but that it was only something those closest to her knew about. Robinson was obviously fine with this, and in October 2021, he got down on one knee and popped the question, with the couple getting married less than four months later in a spur-of-the-moment decision after originally planning to have a much bigger ceremony.
Between the engagement and the marriage, Storm had requested her release from WWE and signed with AEW in March 2022, while Robinson was briefly a free agent after leaving NJPW, but returned to the company in May 2022 before eventually leaving to also join AEW by the end of 2022. However, thanks to AEW's working relationship with NJPW, Robinson was able to make another brief return in 2023 for a feud with Fred Rosser, where Rosser would routinely mention Storm in promos to get under Robinson's skin, but the married couple would have the last laugh as Storm would make a surprise appearance in NJPW to help her husband defeat Rosser in a street fight at the Resurgence event in May 2023.
As for what life is like behind closed doors for the married couple, that is something only Storm and Robinson know, as the two like to keep their personal lives private, especially Storm, given her on-screen persona. With that said, Robinson was able to give a little insight into what life is like living with Storm and having her for a wife in October 2024, stating, "She may look black and white on TV, but to live with her personally, life is anything but black and white. It's very colorful. She's a lunatic, make no mistake about it. She's lost her mind, she's lost the plot, as her mother would say. We're all just dealing with the consequences."