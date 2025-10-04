The Real-Life Wrestling Couples Power Rankings
It's not uncommon for professional wrestlers to find their tag team partner for life in the business. When you're traveling the majority of the calendar year and spending plenty of time backstage with a plethora of attractive people, workplace romances are bound to sprout up. It's a tale as old as time, and there are many wrestling couples who have made it work over the years.
In this list, we're power-ranking those real-life wrestling couples. We're taking into account the legacies of both stars, including whether they're in a Hall of Fame or have had HOF-worthy careers, in addition to whether they're still active between the ropes. While championship reigns are also important, we're also looking at how popular they've been throughout their careers and if they've been involved in major storylines. One-half of the couple's career and accomplishments could carry more weight than the other and help them in the rankings.
1. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch
Current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his wife, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, are on top of WWE right now, in addition to the top of this list, despite taking a loss to CM Punk and AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza. Both have already had Hall of Fame-worthy careers, with almost 30 championships just in WWE between them. Both are also now branching out into Hollywood and only increasing their star power, with Lynch most recently appearing in "Happy Gilmore 2" and Rollins attempting to break into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Despite their first storyline together as babyfaces falling flat back when their relationship first became public in 2019, the couple, now married and working as heels, are dominating on "WWE Raw" alongside The Vision and can be considered the top power couple in WWE.
2. CM Punk & AJ Lee
AJ Lee and her husband, CM Punk, would have been on this list prior to Lee's return, but since she came back after a 10-year hiatus from the ring to team alongside her husband, their ranking shot up tremendously. Both halves of this couple are likely "your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler," as Lee mentioned in her return promo, and many stars of today cite Lee and Punk as the reasons they are professional wrestlers today.
Following their victory over Rollins and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza, it was revealed Lee signed a multi-year deal with WWE, so the opportunities for this future Hall of Fame power couple are endless, likely with Lee going after the Women's Intercontinental title and Punk attempting to get back the championship he held only briefly before "The Ruse of the Century" cash-in by Rollins.
3. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
WWE has never truly left the "McMahon-Helmsley" era it entered, in storyline, at the very end of 1999. Paul "Triple H" Levesque officially married "the boss' daughter" in 2003 and ended up taking over creative control of WWE from Vince McMahon in July 2022. McMahon herself has also held various roles of power within WWE on the corporate side of things, most recently as chairwoman and CEO before her departure in January 2023.
The couple has been involved in storylines on-and-off ever since 1999, including The Authority angle in 2013. While Triple H had the more successful in-ring career, McMahon also wrestled and held the WWF Women's World Championship in 2000. Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend and recently, it was revealed McMahon will headline the HoF class in 2026.
4. The Undertaker & Michelle McCool
Another Hall of Fame power couple who makes this list are The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, who were trailblazers during their respective eras. While Undertaker was inducted into the HoF in April 2022, McCool was just recognized over WrestleMania 41 for her contributions to the business. The couple have also recently teamed up in the podcast world, and McCool is now he husband's co-host on "Six Feet Under."
Undertaker's legendary career, including his 25-2 WrestleMania record and 15 championships in WWE, helps elevate the couple in the power rankings. McCool, the inaugural Divas Champion, was no slouch during her time in the ring either, however, and she held both the Divas title and the WWE Women's Championship twice. While neither are active in the ring any longer, McCool has made one-off appearances, including in the 2018, 2022, and 2023 Women's Royal Rumbles.
5. Adam & Beth Copeland
The former Edge and the former Beth Phoenix are WWE Hall of Famers who are now both in AEW. Phoenix debuted as Beth Copeland at AEW All Out when she came out to help her husband in his match against FTR, and took a spike piledriver for her trouble. The pair are another couple who current professional wrestling stars cite as their favorites and inspirations growing up.
The fact the pair are both still (or seemingly going to be, in Beth's case) active in the ring rank them higher on this list, though it does appear Adam is out of action for a bit post-All Out due to his movie career.
Beth is a multiple-time WWE Women's Champion and also held the Divas Championship once, and her husband's gold in both WWE and AEW, with just over 30 titles combined, help elevate their ranking to round out the top five.
6. Bryan Danielson & Brie Bella
Brie Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer, inducted in the class of 2020, and her husband, Bryan Danielson, then known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, had a HoF-worthy career in the company, as well. Danielson had a storied professional wrestling career in NJPW, ROH, and beyond well before joining the company where he met his wife, and has since moved on to work in AEW, where he held the company's top gold before retiring from full-time competition in October 2024. He now sits on the "AEW Dynamite" commentary team every week, much to the delight of fans.
Bella is one of the most influential women of WWE's Divas era, in part due to her role on E! Network reality series "Total Divas" and its spinoff, "Total Bellas," both which inspired young girls and drew in female viewership in droves to WWE. While her twin sister, Nikki, was more known for in skills in the ring, Bella was a one-time Divas Champion herself.
7. Brandi & Cody Rhodes
The career accomplishments of two-time Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who finished his story at WrestleMania 40, is power ranking-worthy to begin with, but he and his wife, Brandi, are higher up on our list because of their collective effort to help create All Elite Wrestling and get the company off the ground. The couple met in WWE, when Brandi was working as a ring announcer known as Eden Styles. The Rhodes departed the company in 2016 and moved on to the independent scene before founding AEW alongside Tony Khan, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega.
Cody's title became Executive Vice President and Brandi was named Chief Brand Officer for the company, while also wrestling on occasion in its women's division. The Rhodes' involvement in the creation of AEW elevates them on this list despite Brandi not making the jump back to WWE alongside her husband in 2022.
8. Bianca Belair & Montez Ford
While Montez Ford is an excellent tag team wrester poised for a singles run whenever WWE decides to pull the trigger, it's Bianca Belair's in-ring career that elevates the couple in our power rankings. While they missed out on the "Total Divas" era by a few years, the couple starred in their own show on Hulu, "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez," which aired in 2024.
Ford is a four-time tag team champion in WWE alongside his Street Profits partner, Angelo Dawkins, and his wife has held five titles, including three singles championships in her career. Perhaps more important than gold, Belair has been involved in some of the biggest women's matches in WWE history. She and Sasha Banks became the first Black women to main event WrestleMania at the 37th edition of the "Showcase of the Immortals" in 2021. Most recently, she was involved in a Match of the Year candidate at WrestleMania 41 alongside Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.
9. Naomi & Jimmy Uso
Naomi and Jimmy Uso married in a ceremony that was filmed for "Total Divas" in January 2014. Their involvement in the groundbreaking series helps them in the rankings, alongside Naomi's incredible 2025. The former TNA Knockouts Champion and WWE fan-favorite turned heel in March, won Money in the Bank, and cashed in her contract at Evolution. Naomi defeated IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley to become Women's World Champion.
She had to relinquish the title a few months later, however, after she revealed she and Uso are expecting a child. She spoke about the struggles they had been through when it came to starting a family, and the new baby is a big win for the Fatu family.
While Uso isn't the twin who has won a world championship in WWE, he has been involved consistently in the company's top storyline involving The Bloodline, a storyline that seems to be picking up once again for Uso with his brother, Jey, and their cousin, Roman Reigns, on "WWE Raw."
10. Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette round out the top ten of our power rankings. Though Paquette herself has never competed in the ring as a wrestler, her career as a broadcaster, on commentary back in her WWE days, as well as her position as backstage interviewer and on-camera talent for AEW's pre-shows and other social media content and the like, cannot be ignored.
Moxley's wrestling prowess leads the charge here. Since leaving WWE, where he racked up seven titles, he's become a force to be reckoned with in AEW. He's held the company's top title four times, most recently losing the gold to "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All In during a Texas Death Match. Moxley has held other gold throughout numerous promotions, including the GCW World Championship and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
11. Toni Storm & Juice Robinson
Toni Storm and her husband Juice Robinson are high on the power rankings due to Storm's iconic gimmick and run in AEW. While Robinson is also an AEW talent who has been involved in various storylines alongside Jay White's Bullet Club Gold/Bang Bang Gang, it's Storm's career that really does the heavy lifting here. Robinson was also on the shelf for around seven months due to a spine issue and made a surprise return at AEW All In.
"Timeless" Toni Storm is one the best gimmicks running in AEW and she only recently lost the AEW Women's World Championship in an All Out upset to Kris Statlander, ending her record-setting fourth reign with the gold. She also has a Match of the Year candidate for 2025 with the Hollywood Ending back in March at Revolution.
12. TJ Wilson and Natalya
TJ Wilson, the former Tyson Kidd in WWE, and his wife, Natalya, are a powerhouse couple in WWE for many reasons. Another WWE pair who were featured on "Total Divas," they are important to the professional wrestling industry as a whole for the amount of talent they train in their Dudgeon in Tampa, Florida. Wilson is also touted as one of the best backstage producers when it comes to women's matches in WWE.
While his career was cut short due to injury in 2017 due to a spinal injury, Natalya is still active in the ring, even more so now with her Nattie gimmick in promotions like AAA, Bloodsport, and beyond. Natalya held the Divas Championship as well as the SmackDown Women's Championship, and a tag team title alongside Tamina.
13. The Miz & Maryse
The Miz and his wife, Maryse, are another WWE power couple with their own influential reality show, as well as a unique love story. The pair met when Maryse was a contestant and Miz was a judge during the Diva Search in 2006. They went on to marry and eventually get their own USA Network series, "Miz and Mrs." after initially appearing on "Total Divas."
Many fans don't give Miz enough credit for what he's done in professional wrestling. He's been a WWE mainstay for over 20 years. He has held the WWE Championship twice, as well as the World Heavyweight Championship and the Intercontinental title eight times, in addition to other various tag titles throughout his time in WWE. While Maryse is no longer active in the ring, she was also a force of the Divas era and held the Divas title twice.
14. Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona
Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are elevated in the power rankings due to Cardona's work on the independent scene, earning his nickname "The Indie God," and Green's excellent run with the Women's United States Championship she won at the end of 2024. Green was the inaugural women's mid-card title holder on "WWE SmackDown" and her gimmick, alongside her Secret Hervice, is a bright spot on the blue brand.
Cardona, the former Zack Ryder in WWE, has racked up over 20 championships on the independents, including the GCW World title, the WSW World Heavyweight Championship, and the HOG Heavyweight Championship. He has mentioned many times over the years about how he wants to return to WWE, and now, during his work with TNA, is appearing on "WWE NXT" during their Showdown angle.
15. Scarlett & Killer Kross
Karrion Kross, who is now once again going by Killer Kross on the independent scene, and Scarlett are higher up on this list due to the fact they both are active in the ring, with Scarlett getting right back to it, mixing it up and getting physical, and they have sparked a lot of conversation online in recent months with their WWE departure. Both stars left WWE following Kross' SummerSlam loss to Sami Zayn, but many fans were invested, due to Kross releasing a documentary the day his contract expired and many fans believing it was a work.
The pair had not one, but two stints in WWE, and during the first, Kross captured the NXT Championship twice, the only title he would hold in the company. Kross and Scarlett are back on the convention and independent scenes and appear to be doing just fine in their post-WWE lives.
16. Zelina Vega and Aleister Black
Zelina Vega and Aleister Black are another couple not doing too many exciting things right now in storyline, but they're both currently active and wrestling on "WWE SmackDown." They rank a little higher on this list in part, due to the excitement over Black's return to WWE from AEW. He is also a former NXT Champion and AEW World Trios Champion alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews as the House of Black.
Vega also had a run with the Women's United States Championship, only to be defeated by Giulia, who was one of the toughest opponents WWE could have thrown at her. Vega is also the first-ever Queen of the Ring (though it was initially called the Queen's Crown tournament), which is nothing to scoff at.
17. Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano
Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano aren't doing too much on the main roster right now, but their successes in "WWE NXT" help them in the power rankings. And, when it comes to the main roster, Gargano's reunion with #DIY tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa also helps him a bit here. The pair were just involved in the six-pack TLC match at SummerSlam, which was a highlight of the weekend.
LeRae recently entered the Women's Speed Championship tournament and has had the belt once already. Their combined six titles during their NXT days get them on this list, in addition to the hopes they capture more gold and get to new heights on "WWE SmackDown."
18. Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett
Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett married in October 2014. Kanellis was a big part of WWE's Divas era and was part of the 2004 Diva Search. The star grew into much more than just a "diva," however, and is often referred to as the First Lady of Ring of Honor, back before it was purchased by Tony Khan, for all she did for the ROH women's division.
Both Bennett and Kanellis have many championships between them. Kanellis held the TNA Knockouts Championship, in addition to WWE's comedy 24/7 title, and her husband has held gold in ROH, Impact, WWE, PWE, and many more. Kanellis is no longer active between the ropes and left AEW at the beginning of 2025, but Bennett is still wrestling on the independent scene and in Khan's ROH.
19. Rusev and Lana
Rusev and Lana, who now goes by her real name of CJ Perry, were a big part of the "Total Divas" era of WWE. While Rusev, when he was known as Miro, didn't have the greatest run in AEW, he did hold the TNT Championship. He was one of the first stars to jump from WWE to AEW, then back to WWE. He hasn't had the greatest start to his return, but he's feuded with former friend Sheamus and challenged for the Intercontinental Championship.
Lana, as his manager, had many memorable feuds in WWE and also even tried her hand in AEW for a brief period. She never held any gold in either company, but did learn how to mix it up in the ring. She's no longer active, but is reportedly on a WWE Legends deal.
20. Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo
Sammy Guevara was once known as a "pillar" of AEW alongside Darby Allin, MJF, and Jack Perry, and while he's not on "AEW Dynamite" much these days, he's still wrestling frequently on ROH and was one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions before Shane Taylor Promotions won the belts. His contributions to AEW can't be ignored, and he's a three-time TNT Champion.
His wife, Tay Melo, who he's teamed with before in AEW as well as in AAA, where they held mixed tag gold, recently returned to AEW after giving birth to the couple's first child. The champion judoka could be on her way to the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships alongside partner Anna Jay.