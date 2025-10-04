The Real-Life Wrestling Couples Power Rankings

It's not uncommon for professional wrestlers to find their tag team partner for life in the business. When you're traveling the majority of the calendar year and spending plenty of time backstage with a plethora of attractive people, workplace romances are bound to sprout up. It's a tale as old as time, and there are many wrestling couples who have made it work over the years.

In this list, we're power-ranking those real-life wrestling couples. We're taking into account the legacies of both stars, including whether they're in a Hall of Fame or have had HOF-worthy careers, in addition to whether they're still active between the ropes. While championship reigns are also important, we're also looking at how popular they've been throughout their careers and if they've been involved in major storylines. One-half of the couple's career and accomplishments could carry more weight than the other and help them in the rankings.