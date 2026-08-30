Shotzi Blackheart Details WWE Moment She Is Most Proud Of

When wrestlers speak on the moments they're most proud of in their career, winning world championships or main-eventing WrestleMania is usually what comes to mind, but for Shotzi Blackheart, her greatest accomplishment is much more personal than professional accolades.

In 2023, Blackheart's sister had undergone chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer, and to show solidarity for her, she shaved her head on national TV, a decision that she considers to be the proudest moment of her WWE career.

"I would have to say shaving my head on TV for sure because it was just an emotional, personal moment. So, yeah, that's something that will always stick with me because family is the most important thing right?" Blackheart explained on "Busted Open Radio." So, doing that for my sister, but also making it a meaningful storyline, yeah, that's something that will always stick with me."

Blackheart was also asked if she would consider returning to WWE someday, but the 35-year-old explained that she's content with her current run on the independent wrestling scene at the moment.

"I'm so happy with what I'm doing right now, but I loved my time in WWE. I've never loved a locker room more than that locker room and I do miss my girls. So, yeah, of course I always think about WWE. I still always watch and support Chelsea [Green] winning the frickin' title like I'm so happy for her. So, I love tuning in."

After being absent from TV for a significant period of time due to tearing her ACL, Blackheart chose not to renew her WWE contract when it expired in May 2025.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.