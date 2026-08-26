Bully Ray Compares WWE Raw Angle With Royce Keys & OTM To Nexus, Nation Of Domination

While it remains to be seen where they go from here, the new trio of Royce Keys and OTM got people talking after they left the Bloodline, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa laying to close "WWE Raw." They certainly earned a fan in Bully Ray, who described their debut as "very good" during Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio." Bully went one step further, however, comparing it to another famous debut from back in 2010.

"Remember when the Nexus invaded?" Bully said. "I kind of got that same feeling last night. And that Nexus invasion was effective for that night, without a doubt, and I thought last night was very effective for Royce Keys and OTM."

A big reason Bully found it to be as strong as it was is because the trio made sure everything they did in terms of their attack and their presentation came off well.

"You know how we talk about making your stuff look good?" Bully said. "That attack looked really strong last night. And yes, when LA Knight was hanging over the ropes and Royce came and sideswiped him with the stairs, it looked excellent. Everything those guys did looked excellent. And listen, you're only getting one shot at it. It's like, before they go out there, there are people in their ear, Royce and OTM, going 'Hey guys. Here's your shot tonight. After tonight, people will either be on board or they won't be on board. After last night, I'm completely on board with what these guys have..."

Later, Bully decided to compare the Keys/OTM group to another stable, this one from back in the Attitude Era days. After craving a rebooted version of that faction, Bully believes that Keys and OTM may come to be just that.

"I've always wanted to see the modern day version of the Nation of Domination," Bully said. "And I kind of got that vibe last night."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription