Ex-WWE Star Says Nation Of Domination Belongs In Hall Of Fame, Would Love To Go In

Former WWE star D'Lo Brown believes that it's time that the Nation of Domination is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Nation of Domination had a relatively brief run in WWE between 1996 and 1998, but it played a pivotal role during the Attitude Era and helped launch the careers of both The Rock and Mark Henry. Brown, who has not received an individual Hall of Fame induction, admitted that he is unsure whether he has done enough to warrant one, but is certain that the group merits it.

"Look, if I'm ever lucky enough to be in a Hall of Fame, think I would love it. I think the Nation [of Domination] as a whole deserves to be in the Hall of Fame," he said while speaking to Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo on the "Coach & Bro" podcast. "If I'm ever lucky enough that I think I'm in the Hall of Fame, very good. I think the Hall of Fame is like that [points to the top]. I think the Nation [of Domination] belongs there. Maybe me as an individual, I don't know. That's not for me to decide because I'm a humble guy."

Russo added to Brown's point, claiming that 90% of the stars from the Attitude Era deserve a spot in the Hall of Fame, arguing that everyone on the roster justified their place. The former WWE head writer thinks that anyone who earned the approval of Jim Ross — who was head of talent relations at the time — deserved their place and was not simply handed it.

While Brown himself is uncertain about an individual Hall of Fame induction, his former Nation of Domination buddy, Mark Henry, advocated for it, claiming that he played a great role in the group.