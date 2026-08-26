Sherilyn Guerrero (Daughter Of WWE's Eddie Guerrero) Offers Wrestling Training Update

The late Eddie Guerrero left behind quite a legacy when he suddenly passed away in 2005, and many wrestlers have paid homage to him, both from his era and after. Now, it appears one of his daughters may follow suit. Guerrero's eldest daughter, Shaul, competed briefly before retiring, but now his second daughter Sherilyn is also following in his footsteps.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Sherilyn opened up about her current journey into pro wrestling. "Hopefully [I'll get in the ring] soon. Training is going so good, I'm in love with it; just know it's going to happen!" she stated. "I'm letting everyone, you know, wait. Can't rush a good thing!"

Some of the things that made Guerrero so memorable beyond his character work were his signature moves. According to Sherilyn, she plans to adopt one of those moves. "The Three Amigos, for sure. I am in love with it. I feel like, it's like it's me, ... and I mean, got to shout out the pops! He created a badass move!" she exclaimed. "And then my next one I'm going to learn is the ObLIVion – Liv Morgan – the ObLIVion. I love her ObLIVion, it's so good!"

In a previous interview, Sherilyn shared her intentions of becoming a "high-flyer" in the ring, and also expressed that she did not just want to perform the Three Amigos, but also perform The Frog Splash.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit MuscleManMalcolm, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.