Dave Meltzer Says Young Bucks' Current AEW Contract Could Be Their Last

They are the founding fathers of AEW, the Executive Vice-Presidents of the company they helped form, and one of the most successful tag teams of the 21st century, but The Young Bucks time in the ring could be coming to an end very soon.

Matt and Nick Jackson have been wrestling for over 20 years at the time of writing, and the former AEW World Tag Team Champions have been open about their plans to retire in recent years. However, during a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer noted that The Young Bucks' current contract with AEW could very well be their last due to years of punishment in the ring. "I can see Matt and Nick...I've heard it discussed that this might be their last contract. You know people always say that and then there's just like so much money thrown at you afterwards to stay, so you always do...We'll see what happens when the deal's up."

The Young Bucks, as well as their fellow stablemates in The Elite, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, all signed new multi-year deals in with AEW back in 2023, with all of them set to expire in 2027 at the earliest depending on if injury time is added on for the likes of Omega, who missed all of 2024 due to his battle with diverticulitis. Meltzer couldn't confirm if The Young Bucks were planning on calling time on their careers in 2027, but did note that Matt Jackson in particular leaned heavily into the idea of retiring before he re-signed in 2023.

"Matt considered stopping," Meltzer said. "Matt's in his 40s and they're set. All of them, they're all set for life. They've made a lot of money...I mean they do their vacations and everything like that, but it's not like they're Ric Flair and just like they spend like crazy. I mean they're all set and I think that Kenny's going to go, I don't know, I think he'll try to go for as long as he can...Adam Page will probably wrestle for many more years because he's a lot younger than the other ones."

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.