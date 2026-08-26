AJ Styles Doesn't Get Ilja Dragunov's WWE Exit: 'Very Sad'

It has nearly been a week since news broke that Ilja Dragunov had departed WWE after his contract expired, and not a ton of information has come out regarding the situation since. One thing that's clear though is that WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles is just as in the dark as everyone else. When asked about Dragunov's departure on the latest episode of "The AJ Styles Show," Styles made clear he had no information to give out about Dragunov, beyond that Styles wised that Dragunov was still around.

"I don't know anything about it," Styles said. "I know that I'm very sad about the situation. He's such a...I enjoy his work, very much. So I don't know what's going on. I can't say very much about it, because again...you'd think I'd know. I work for the company. But my place in the coaching and the talent and little things to hopefully help the WWE better and build that foundation for them with the younger talent and stuff like that. So I don't know what's going on. I just know...holy crap. That's all I know."

While Styles may be sad about Dragunov being gone from WWE, he can at least take some solace in knowing that Dragunov is likely to be on a nationally televised wrestling show again in the near distant future. While there is no confirmation that the two sides have had any talks, many believe that Dragunov is likely to wind up with AEW, potentially as soon as this weekend at AEW All In. AEW owner Tony Khan has been mum regarding Dragunov joining the promotion, but has spoken highly of the former WWE US Champion when asked, prompting Dave Meltzer to suggest it was a matter of if, not when, Dragunov arrived in AEW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The AJ Styles Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription