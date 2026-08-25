Dave Meltzer Speculates On Ilja Dragunov's Post-WWE Future

The wrestling world was caught off guard last week when news emerged that Ilja Dragunov was departing WWE after his contract expired. No sooner did Dragunov hit the open market did the speculation start regarding what the former WWE United States Champion's next move would be, and not surprisingly, Dave Meltzer has a hypothesis on the matter. During Monday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer suggested that Dragunov could find his way to AEW, especially after analyzing recent comments AEW owner Tony Khan had made about Dragunov.

"The question is what's going to happen with him next," Meltzer said. "And Tony Khan, in several interviews, has just been effusive with praise of Ilja Dragunov, to the point where I am pretty much expecting that he's winding up in AEW. I mean, just talking over and over about how he is this great, incredible wrestler, which he is...put it this way, based on what he is saying, I am certain there will be a big offer for Ilja Dragunov. And he's a free agent already, his deal expired on August 18. So he's been a free agent for several days now."

Because Dragunov's contract expired with WWE as opposed to him being released, he is free and clear to not only sign with another promotion, but appear on TV immediately. As such, should Dragunov sign with AEW, he could appear as soon as "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" this week in Glasgow, Scotland, or AEW All In at London's Wembley Stadium this Sunday. Many have already speculated that Dragunov could be a surprise entrant in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match, where the winner will receive a future AEW Men's World Championship match. Due to the Gauntlet potentially ending at any time, only the first two entrants, Andrade El Idolo and MJF, are confirmed for the match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription