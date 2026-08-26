Bully Ray Talks Potential WWE Return During Bron Breakker Vs. Oba Femi Match At SNME

Bron Breakker and Oba Femi are set to go one-on-one at Sunday Night's Main Event, with the moniker of "The Future of WWE" on the line, with Paul Heyman also seemingly in between the pair. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said what many fans are already thinking, that if he was in the writer's room, he wouldn't be comfortable having either man lose. He said, however, there's one star waiting in the wings, who could help matters by getting involved.

"This guy could take exception to Paul saying, 'You're saying he's the guy. And you're saying he's the guy. But you forgot about me,'" he said. "'What about me? What about Bronson Reed? I'm the future of the WWE.'"

Co-host Dave LaGreca said he could see Reed taking out both Femi and Breakker. It would then be revealed Heyman's allegiance is actually with Reed. Both men acknowledged that bringing Reed back in could, of course, reunite The Vision. Bully Ray said that Femi could take a Tsunami, then a spear, for Breakker to get the win, and then sympathy would be on Femi.

"You always have to worry about getting sympathy on your babyface," he said. "Otherwise, your babyface is just an a**kicker who you're just waiting to see get up and destroy everybody."

Bully Ray said that Reed would be the talent to benefit most from having Heyman by his side. He said Femi doesn't need a mouthpiece, and Breakker is also set.

"There's something about Bron Breakker that says to me he doesn't need [Heyman] also, because I like his loose cannon feel," he said. "He very much reminds me of his Uncle Scott, and nobody needed to talk for Uncle Scott."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.