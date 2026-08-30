Je'Von Evans Went Into WWE Tryout With An Unconventional Goal In Mind

Je'Von Evans is one of the most exciting high-flying talents called up to the main roster from "WWE NXT" in recent memory. The star landed on "WWE Raw" in January, following his Iron Survivor victory in the company's developmental brand, and hit the ground running, gunning for the Intercontinental Championship.

Evans sat down on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" to discuss his career, from his beginnings on the independent scene at just 16-years-old, to making his way through the WWE system. He spoke about his tryout with the company in September 2023, and explained he felt like he had something to prove, despite being nervous.

"I felt like it was something that I needed in that moment, because I felt like I was trying to prove a point, especially in North Carolina," Evans said of his home state. "I was trying to prove that nobody could touch me in the indie game. That was just like, that was my thing. Then, I got the tryout to WWE and I was like, 'Oh, well, I guess this proves my point even more.' Once I got out of the tryout I wasn't just trying out to get signed to WWE. I was trying out to become the greatest WWE wrestler of all time."

Aiming to become the best star in history may have been an unconventional method, but it's worked out so far for the "Young OG." Evans said he's "been in his own head" recently, but acknowledged how he's still so young, with plenty of time to accomplish big things. He said all that time ahead of him is a blessing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.