Chris Jericho And More Declare Themselves For AEW Casino Gauntlet In Wembley

More entrants declared themselves for the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: London on Sunday, in attempts to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. Fans already knew AEW National Champion Andrade and MJF are the first two entrants, but on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite," more stars were announced for the match.

In a backstage segment, Don Callis spoke with Renee Paquette alongside Mark Davis. He said that whoever comes out victorious in the AEW World Championship match at All In is going to have a problem, as Davis drew a number to potentially enter the gauntlet. Callis said Davis will settle his score with Andrade in the match, then roll through the Casino Gauntlet to bring home the world title to the Family.

In another backstage segment, Chris Jericho said "hello" to the Scotland crowd before reminding everyone how big of an event All In is going to be. He said he wants to be AEW World Champion again, and that's why he's entering the gauntlet match. He also revealed a six-man tag for Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," where he'll team with "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Komander against Tommaso Ciampa, Davis, and Nick Wayne.

Komander and Ciampa also announced their intentions to compete in the Casino Gauntlet on the August 15 edition of "AEW Collision." MJF and Andrade are the only two men guaranteed to enter, however, as the bout can end in a pinfall or submission before the rest of the entrants, who enter the ring at random intervals of time, can get into the match.