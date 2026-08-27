WWE's Cody Rhodes Paid A Visit To Marvel Studios

This upcoming October, Cody Rhodes will star as Guile in Kitao Sakurai's "Street Fighter," but a recent appearance at one of the biggest film studios in the world has many believing that the former Undisputed WWE Champion could be entering the superhero realm following the video game adaptation.

On Wednesday, Rhodes shared a photo of himself visiting Marvel Studios in Burbank, California on his Instagram story, which kickstarted a wave of online speculation about the "WWE SmackDown" star being featured in a new MCU project. From taking on a role in the new X-Men movie, to being a variant of certain characters in the multiverse, fans have presented numerous theories about Rhodes' potential involvement with Marvel.

"CODY Spotted at Marvel WHAT IF... Cody Rhodes as Sabertooth in the MCU?! I'M IN. BOOK IT TRIPLE H... I MEAN, KEVIN FEIGE."

CODY Spotted at Marvel WHAT IF...

Cody Rhodes as Sabertooth in the MCU?! I'M IN. BOOK IT TRIPLE H... I MEAN, KEVIN FEIGE pic.twitter.com/X8G5dszPoF — ᴢ ᴀ ɪ ʙ ɪ (@_xaibii) August 27, 2026

"I can totally see him as Bastion for a future X-Men movie."

I can totally see him as Bastion for a future X-Men movie pic.twitter.com/M7BKCPAqYY — Luis Lopez (@ElReyLuisLopez) August 27, 2026

"Captain American variant in Secret Wars?"

Captain American variant in Secret Wars? 👀 — Pablo The Third (@HarlemXPancho) August 26, 2026

Despite the excitement about Rhodes possibly entering the MCU, he could've simply been using his extra time to visit Marvel Studios, as this Friday's "SmackDown" was already taped following "WWE Raw" on Monday. Along with "Street Fighter," Rhodes also starred as a bartender in the action-comedy parody film "The Naked Gun" last year alongside Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. Outside of both film projects, Rhodes is set to appear in the comedy-drama TV series "The Rest of Us" playing the role of Elliot Parker.

This upcoming December, "Avengers: Doomsday" is set to hit theatres, but any Marvel films that Rhodes would be apart of likely won't release until 2027. "Avengers: Secret Wars" will come out a year after "Avengers: Doomsday," while the new X-Men film isn't scheduled to premiere until May 2028.