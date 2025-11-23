WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Explains How Street Fighter Role Made Him A Better Wrestler

Fans can usually find Cody Rhodes in a professional wrestling ring, but next year, "The American Nightmare" is also bringing the fight to the silver screen as he stars in a live action adaption of "Street Fighter" as Guile. While appearing on "Bertcast," Rhodes opened up about his experience on the movie set, which he says actually helped him become a better performer in the ring as well.

"The cast with 'Street Fighter,' [Andrew] Koji who's Ryu, Noah [Centineo] is Ken, Callina [Liang] is Chun-Li. The three main characters of the Street Fighter game, they were there early. They were really looking into everything, breaking down these scenes, this is fun action comedy, but taking it incredibly seriously," Rhodes said. "When the rest of us got there, 50 Cent is going to be Balrog, Andrew Schulz whose performance is unbelievable as Dan Hibiki, which is Street Fighter's joke character.

"All of us get there, myself, Roman Reigns, we're all from outside worlds and coming in, leaders in our field, but he had us all sit down, the group I was with, and we watched a sizzle reel of edit they had already made. I felt like I was on a little league sports team. The way he was leading it, it felt like that's my coach. Kitao [Sakurai], the director, that's my coach. They're asking us, 'Hey, look at what we've made in three weeks. Step up, guys.' I felt like I was ready to run through a brick wall."

According to Rhodes, his first-hand viewing experience of fellow "Street Fighter" actors in action inspired him, so much so that he feels that he's improved as a pro wrestler since returning to WWE television afterward. Rhodes credits this to his peers' amazing story-telling abilities.

In his return on the September 12 edition of "WWE SmackDown," Rhodes challenged Drew McIntyre to a match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. He'd go on to defeat "The Scottish Warrior" there as well as WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, both of which marked Undisputed WWE Championship bouts.