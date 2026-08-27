WWE's John Cena Reiterates In-Ring Retirement: 'I'm Not Going Back To Falling Down'

Since he lost to GUNTHER in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena has been adamant about staying retired, and during an appearance on "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend," he doubled-down on hanging up his boots for good and outlined the way he'd like to present himself going forward.

During his farewell tour last year, Cena explained that it would be a disservice to the fans to sell merchandise with the phrase "The Last Time Is Now" and then come out of retirement years later. The same rule seems to apply for the way he appears in public, as he explained why he wears a suit and tie over his iconic multi-colored shirts and jorts on WWE TV today.

"This is my sports entertainment uniform because I don't want to confuse the audience of like he's going to do something physical ... I'm not going back to falling down. I'm just not, it's not conducive to the to the goals I've set for myself," he stated. "It's over when you walk away from it, as long as I'm still involved and WWE is my family, I'll never leave until they throw me out. So I have to continue to evolve. And in doing that, my first rule is don't confuse the consumer. Show up in a different outfit so they know you're not getting your hands dirty. And now I'm far more of a promoter and a spokesperson."

After retiring from in-ring competition, Cena signed a multi-year contract as a WWE ambassador, and through his first eight months in the role, he had the opportunity to host WrestleMania 42, and be the face and voice for Club WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.