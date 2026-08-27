Backstage News On How Long Zilla Fatu Is Expected To Remain In WWE NXT

Zilla Fatu debuted in "WWE NXT" on the August 11 episode where he interrupted the main event to take out Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana. The following week, he cut his first promo and it was announced that he was challenging for the NXT Championship in a 4-way against Tony D'Angelo, Waller, and Montana at "WWE NXT" Heatwave 2026.

According to a report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it is expected internally that Fatu will be headed to the main roster "before long." People within WWE believe that pairing him with his family early on will set him up for success in the long-term.

During "Raw," a vignette of Fatu aired. WrestleVotes said the reason was two-fold: promote Heatwave, and introduce fans to the newest member of the Anoa'i family, establishing the family connection before Fatu debuts on the main roster.

Heatwave is on Sunday, August 30 at 3 PM ET and will run against AEW's biggest show of the year, All In. Prior to Heatwave, AAA will have their "Ola de Color" show beginning at 12 PM ET.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.