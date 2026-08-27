WWE Announces Details Of Wrestlepalooza Perth For Q4 2026

WWE will soon return to the "Land Down Under" as part of a new multi-year agreement.

A press release confirmed that the sports entertainment juggernaut has inked a three-year deal with Tourism Western Australia that will bring WWE weekend takeovers, which includes a premium live event, to Perth on an annual basis from 2026 until 2028.

The first experience will kick off in the fourth quarter of 2026, with "WWE SmackDown," Wrestlepalooza, and "WWE Raw" coming to Perth's RAC Arena on December 11, 12, and 14, respectively. Wrestlepalooza: Perth will mark the second in the PLE's history. The first took place in September 2025, headlined by John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar.

Recent reports indicated WWE originally considered December 12 as the date for the inaugural John Cena Classic, a special event set to showcase clashes between stars of the main roster and "WWE NXT." How the company will now rework the timing of that show following the news of Wrestlepalooza: Perth has yet to be seen.

WWE previously made its way to Western Australia in 2024 for Elimination Chamber. Its stars came back the next year, in that case for the Crown Jewel premium live event. Australia natives among WWE's current roster include WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, The Vision's Bronson Reed, and Grayson Waller. Ripley's status for the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE is unclear as she is in the midst of recovering from knee surgery.

For fans attending the AU takeovers, WWE has promised meet-and-greet experiences, merchandise stores, and community activities. Three-event combo tickets go live on Thursday, September 10.