WWE HOFer Ric Flair Forced To Cancel Public Appearance Due To Health Issue

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was honored by the Cauliflower Alley Club but couldn't make it to the event due to health reasons.

Flair, who has had to endure a number of health issues in recent years, had to skip the event, where he was awarded the Iron Mike Mazurki Award. "The Nature Boy," though, attended the event over video, with fellow Hall of Famers Jimmy Hart and Jerry Lawler accepting it on his behalf. In the video message, Flair said that he was unable to travel to Las Vegas for the event due to a blood clot in his leg.

"I have a blood clot in my leg, so I can't travel the five or six hour trips that it takes to go to get there. But I wanted to thank you all for coming out tonight, honoring me. I'm so honored," said Flair (quote via F4W Online).

Previous winners of the award include WWE star CM Punk and Hall of Famers Sting, Mick Foley, and JBL, to name a few. There were a few other winners in other categories at this year's Cauliflower Alley Club awards night, including Dan Spivey, who was given the International Award, Gary Michael Cappetta, who received the Jim Ross Announcer Award, and Tony Atlas, who received the inaugural Legends Legacy Award. Bret Hart and Bill Apter were given the Lou Thesz/Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award, while the Tag Team Award was given to The Glamour Girls, Leilani Kai and Judy Martin.