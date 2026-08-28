WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 8/21/2026

The August 21, 2026 "WWE SmackDown," headlined by CM Punk and Kevin Owens, saw a slight gain in both the average viewership and the key demographic ratings.

The blue brand's viewership has edged toward the 1.3 million mark, with the show registering an average of 1,280,000 viewers, according to "Wrestlenomics." This is an increase from the previous week's viewership of 1,247,000 but is lower than the four-week average, which currently stands at 1,337,00. Over on the all-important 18-49 key demographic, that metric also witnessed a gradual climb, from the previous week's rating of 0.30 to 0.32 for the August 21 show.

"SmackDown," though, has fallen in both metrics when comparing August 2026 with August 2025, with viewership falling by 4%, while the rating has declined by an even larger 16% over the same period.

Last week's show was held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton continued their rivalry, The MFTs retained their tag team titles against Damian Priest and R-Truth, while Lash Legend got the better of Tiffany Stratton. The show was closed out by Punk and Owens, where the former successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship after some interference from Sami Zayn. This upcoming week's "SmackDown" will be a taped show, which was recorded alongside this past week's "Raw."