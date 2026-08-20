WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 8/14/2026

"WWE SmackDown's" viewership and ratings numbers have dropped by over 10% for both metrics after a strong showing the previous week.

The August 14 edition of "SmackDown" emanated from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and its average overall viewership decreased from 1,470,000 to 1,247,000 viewers, as per "Wrestlenomics." This number is not only lower than that of the August 7 show but also below the four-week average, which currently stands at 1,336,000. The 18-49 key demographic rating also saw a dip for the August 14 show, falling from 0.35 for the previous week's show to 0.30 for the Boston show. Despite the decline, the number is higher than the four-week average of 0.28.

Last Friday night's WWE show featured several high-profile storylines that set up matches for this week's show, as well as the upcoming Sunday Night's Main Event. The show began with GUNTHER interrupting Chelsea Green's conversation with Nick Aldis, leading to Matt Cardona brawling with the Austrian. The two then faced off in an impromptu match, which GUNTHER won.

CM Punk and Kevin Owens opened old wounds in a verbal battle ahead of their clash on this week's SmackDown, while former friends Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes brawled to take the show off the air. There were also two title changes, as The MFTs won the tag team titles after defeating Damian Priest and R-Truth, as well as The War Raiders, while Jacy Jayne won the Women's United States Championship from Tiffany Stratton.