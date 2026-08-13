WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 8/7/2026

"WWE SmackDown" has seen an uptick in viewership and ratings for the August 7 edition, inching towards the 1.5 million mark in viewership.

The Friday night show, held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, saw viewership grow from 1,379,000 viewers the previous week to 1,470,000 viewers last week, according to "Wrestlenomics." The number was quite a big jump from the four-week average of 1,272,000. The show also witnessed a spurt in the all-important 18-49 key demographic rating, rising from a 0.31 rating for the July 31 show to 0.35 for the August 7 edition.

While viewership and ratings for "SmackDown" have grown over the last few weeks, the show's Q3 ratings and viewership are lower than in Q3 2025, by 9% and 35%, respectively.

"SmackDown" was an action-packed show that began new storylines following SummerSlam, with one of the main ones being Kevin Owens feuding with Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk, as well as the continued rivalry between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. The show was headlined by a singles match between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill, where the former came out on top. "SmackDown" also saw Baron Corbin retain his United States Championship against Trick Williams, whom he had defeated at SummerSlam to win the title.