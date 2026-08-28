WWE Live-Action Microdrama Wraps Filming, Potentially Freeing Up Stars For Returns

This past July, WWE announced its new partnership with ReelShort, the world's leading platform for microdramas, to produce an original live-action video series featuring some of the biggest stars from the Connecticut-based promotion. Throughout the summer, certain WWE stars have been absent from TV in order to shoot the new microdrama, but according to a new report from PWInsiderElite.com, the live-action series has just wrapped filming in Los Angeles.

Drew McIntyre, Joe Hendry and Jacob Fatu were the top stars involved in the microdrama, and now that they've fulfilled their responsibilities for the show, PWInsiderElite expects them to return to TV in the near future. Fatu has already reappeared on television and has been regularly featured on "WWE Raw" during the summer. However, McIntyre and Hendry have been off TV for an extended period of time due to the show.

McIntyre has seemingly been on vacation outside of filming the new microdrama, as he hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 42, where he lost to Fatu in an Unsanctioned match. On the other hand, Hendry has only wrestled one match in August because of the new show, which was the night after SummerSlam when he lost to Bron Breakker on "WWE Raw." At this time, it's yet to be confirmed which brands McIntyre and Hendry will be assigned to upon their return.

Microdramas have become popular with the rise of short-form content, with every series having episodes that run for a few minutes. All content is usually shot vertically, with the intention that viewers are watching any fast-paced show on a mobile device.

McIntyre, Fatu and Hendry also star alongside ReelShort's Marc Herrmann and Chase Mattson, who are both recognizable names in the microdrama world. There's yet to be an official release date for WWE's new series with ReelShort, but the show will reportedly premiere in early fall.