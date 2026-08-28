Will Ospreay Says Tony Khan Considered Making Him AEW World Champion In 2025

This weekend, Will Ospreay has a chance to claim major gold as he challenges Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In. As revealed on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Ospreay was in consideration to possibly go after, and even capture, the world title at last year's All In event as well.

"I think there was talks about it last year, when it was myself and Hangman going for the Owen," Ospreay said. "[AEW CEO] Tony [Khan], I think didn't know which one he wanted to go with. I think all signs were great for both of us. It was Hangman's time or the rise of me. When it was time to make the decision, and Tony decided Hangman, it was kind of it's annoying, not annoying, but it's like one of those things where like okay, I'm not ready for the world title yet. So it's one of those things where like, okay, well, I have to build up to it. And in a weird way, it's a good thing that I wasn't put in that position to go after the world title because I probably would have had to vacate the next day."

In 2025, Ospreay met "Hangman" Adam Page in the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament, where the winner would earn the right to vie for the AEW World Title at All In: Texas. Page ultimately defeated "The Aerial Assassin," then dethroned Jon Moxley at the respective pay-per-view. Ospreay, meanwhile, secured a tag team victory over The Young Bucks, with the help of Swerve Strickland, at All In: Texas. Shortly after, he revealed that an MRI had uncovered two herniated discs in his neck; this injury later led to him undergoing surgery that September.

Ospreay returned to action with a win over Blake Christian on "AEW Dynamite" in March 2026.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.