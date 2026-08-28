AEW Tag Team Specialist Confirms Pregnancy

The AEW family is growing!

The IInspiration's Jessie McKay announced that she is four months pregnant with a post on Instagram. McKay used Adam T's cover of "How Will I Know" by Whitney Houston to set the tone. There are pink and white flowers surrounded by pink tulle. In the center are moving Polaroids of Jessie showing off her baby bump from six weeks to sixteen weeks. The last photo is a close up of her belly with her husband and son's hands on them. The caption reads "4 months of growing you baby girl & a lifetime of loving you."

The IInspiration dropped the TNA Knockouts tag titles in January before departing the company. In February, AEW added the veteran tag team. They debuted at the House Rules show in Australia before making their TV debut on the March 4 episode of "Dynamite". McKay and Cassie Lee competed in both AEW and ROH, with their last match on May 30. They also competed in EvE and TJPW, where they held TJPW's Princess Tag Titles for 36 days.