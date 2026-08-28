WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Report: 8/18/2026

After drawing above 600,000 viewers for three weeks straight, "WWE NXT's" ratings took a hit for the August 11 edition of the show, which only pulled in 588,000 viewers. That said, coming off the heels of Zilla Fatu's debut, last week "NXT" not only bounced back, but posted one of its strongest viewership figures of the year.

According to Wrestlenomics and STV, "NXT" averaged 683,000 viewers and posted a 0.14 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership increased by 16%, but the real improvement was in the 18-49 demo, which grew by a whopping 56%. The developmental brand also managed to post a strong rating despite going head-to-head with two WNBA games, both of which drew over one million viewers. Overall, the August 18 episode was the fifth largest audience that "NXT" has recorded this year.

Although WWE's third brand impressed last week, the show has struggled to improve its numbers from last year, with total viewership dropping by 7% since August 2025. "NXT" has also failed to increase its totals in the 18-49 demo, with the category being down by 33% since this time last year. However, it's worth noting that "NXT" has managed to maintain its viewership over the last few months despite losing a large number of its stars to the main roster earlier this year.

Going forward, it remains to be seen if "NXT" will be able to stay above the 600,000 viewer threshold, as the competition doesn't get easier for the remainder of the year with the NHL and NBA returning for the 2026/27 season in the near future.