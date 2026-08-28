Backstage Report On Possible Netflix-Peacock Partnership, Effect On WWE

According to a report from "Wrestling Observer Radio," WWE's quarterly Saturday Night's Main Event specials may be available to watch on Netflix, but not in the traditional way.

"There are more ideas of bundling. Netflix is looking at perhaps adding new services, where they'd be like the hub and Peacock is one of the ones they're talking about," Dave Meltzer said. "I'd heard some headlines about Saturday Night's Main Event going to Netflix and then it's not that at all. It's in talks, there's preliminary talks about bringing Peacock over. If they get Peacock as part of their hub, technically Saturday Night's Main Event would in fact be on Netflix. It's not like WWE is negotiating for Saturday Night's Main Event to move to Netflix."

Peacock was the home of WWE's PLEs and library for several years and still hosts Saturday Night's Main Event specials. As of December 2025, Peacock no longer hosts WWE's library.

When WWE entered a relationship with Netflix, "Raw" moved to the streaming giant. "WWE SmackDown" has stayed on the USA Network in the states. Last fall, PLEs moved to ESPN Unlimited. Earlier this month, CW Sports and ESPN Unlimited began airing weekly "NXT" shows and will begin airing their PLEs, starting with Heatwave on Sunday.

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