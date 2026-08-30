Will Ospreay Expresses Gratitude For AEW's Tony Khan Covering Cost Of Neck Surgery

Tonight, Will Ospreay is challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW Men's World Championship at ALL IN in Wembley Stadium. It's been a long journey for Ospreay to get to this moment, including a neck surgery. Last year, "The Aerial Assassin" revealed that he had two herniated disks in his neck and successfully underwent surgery last September. He detailed his road to recovery following neck fusion surgery on a vlog and worried that the procedure would shorten his career. Ospreay also revealed that Tony Khan paid for his surgery.

During an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show", Ospreay said he has a great relationship with his boss with respect and trust. In his vlog, Ospreay said the surgery cost more than a house. "I think I need to get my house re-evaluated, but I think this house is $420K. So it was more than that. I saw that bill and mate, I could not believe it. I've never seen anything like that before in my life." Ospreay says he could have afforded to pay for it himself. "The fact that Tony done that for me speaks volumes about how much he cares about the talent."

This isn't the first surgery Khan has paid for. Before Aussie Open was under AEW contract, he paid for Mark Davis to have knee surgery. After Eddie Kingston's insurance denied him, Khan paid for the surgery to repair his torn ACL, meniscus, and fractured tibia. In 2024, Khan paid for The Blade to have spinal fusion surgery and for the subsequent rehab.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.