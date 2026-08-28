Bully Ray Says TNA Should Push AJ Francis, Even If He 'Rubs People The Wrong Way'

TNA star AJ Francis is all about that "Money, Money, Money," both financially and image wise. Though Francis' on-screen demeanor (a smug yet successful first class music mogul) has all the features of a top heel, it doesn't seem like he's where he needs to be, creatively, according to Bully Ray. Confused as to why Francis' character seems stuck in limbo, the former TNA veteran lists off all the great attributes Francis possesses, in hopes that TNA will listen.

"There is no doubt in my mind that AJ Francis rubs people the wrong way. Who gives a s***?" the WWE Hall of Famer noted before praising the TNA star on "Busted Open Radio." " It's time for AJ Francis to be given a real opportunity to do something within the company. Every time I see him do something, I'm interested. Whether it's the music video stuff. Whether it's his promos, look at the shape he got himself into...AJ looks really, really good, right? So...you know that he's putting in the time in the gym to give himself a great cosmetic look for pro wrestling. He's a rapper; he can talk. He's always coming up with ideas. And every time I see him involved in matches, he's doing a really good job. You don't think AJ Francis can get a f***ton of heat on somebody, on the mic, and physically? Let's start doing something with this guy."

It's been two years since Francis debuted for TNA at its Hard To Kill pay-per-view event in January 2024. So far, the only gold Francis has had wrapped around his waist in the company was its now defunct TNA Digital Media Championship, which he held for only 62 days, two years ago.

These past few months, Francis was embroiled in an on-screen feud with Elijah over the star's musical rights and catalogs. Though Elijah won his intellectual property back at Slammiversary after Francis legally took ownership, these two officially concluded their summer-long rivalry at Lockdown last Sunday, where Francis secured his first win over Elijah.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.