AEW's MJF Wants To Become A 'Household Name' Through Acting

After being in the wrestling business for over a decade, MJF has turned his attention towards acting over the past few years, starring in films such as "Happy Gilmore 2" and "The Iron Claw," and it seems like the former AEW World Champion wants to continue to expand his acting career in the near future.

Now that he's become one of the biggest stars in the wrestling industry, MJF explained on "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch" that his next goal is to become a recognizable name in Hollywood.

"The thing that I'm laser-focused on right now is acting outside of the wrestling bubble. I've got 'Violent Night 2,' which is a Universal picture ... Listen, I'm the type of cat where I'm a man of many hats," he stated. "My goal since I was pretty much four, was to become a household professional wrestling name, and now my goal at 30 years old is to become a household name as an actor. And I'm not going to stop until that happens."

MJF continued by voicing his frustrations with Hollywood prioritizing Hulk Hogan in the 1980s, and claimed that he wants to be on the same level of actors such as John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dave Bautista, who all found success in acting after wrestling.

"The one thing I look back upon, I just get so angry that Terry Bollea had more play in Hollywood than [Roddy] Piper did, because I personally feel Piper was a much better actor," he argued. "I want to be that fourth name on the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestlers turned actors."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.