Mercedes Mone & Willow Nightingale Look Back On First Meeting Ahead Of AEW All In

AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale and her challenger at AEW All In, Mercedes Mone, have a deep history, though one that only goes back a few years to their NJPW STRONG Women's Championship match in May 2023. It was the match where Mone suffered a near career-ending ankle injury, and where Nightingale became inaugural champion.

It's something that's stuck with Mone, and it's helped fuel her feud with Nightingale over the top women's title in AEW. Both women sat down with Renee Paquette on an episode of "Close Up" and spoke about the match. Nightingale said she had to thank Mone, because the bout changed the trajectory of her career, but acknowledged she did take advantage of the situation.

"When I first won the STRONG Championship, I remember thinking to myself, 'Do I deserve this?'" she said. "Because she did get hurt in that match and I took advantage of that, because that's what a fighter does. Your opponent's hurt, hey, that's your opportunity. That's your opening. So I went for it and I did it."

Mone said she remembered the moment she was injured and couldn't begin to explain the pain when her heel landed on the steel post. She said she knew she had to finish the match, no matter what.

"I knew that I couldn't just lay there and put up the 'X' and have doctors come around and carry me out," Mone said. "But every second that went by, I was getting weaker and weaker and more scared because that feeling in my leg was going all up my body. I knew that something was wrong, but I didn't know how wrong it was, until that one, two, three. Her standing over me. Her raising that title that I created with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And her just smiling over me."