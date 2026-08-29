Paige Attacked By Nikki Bella After Losing WWE Women's US Title Match On SmackDown

Paige failed to capture the Women's United States Championship from Jacy Jayne on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," thanks to interference by Fatal Influence, and after the match, she suffered a beatdown at the hands of Nikki Bella. The WWE Hall of Famer turned heel on Paige back at SummerSlam, after the women lost a six-woman tag alongside Brie Bella to the former "WWE NXT" stable.

Jayne immediately got the upper hand to start off the title match and pulled Paige's hair to take her down while she screamed at the crowd. As the champion was distracted while heeling it up, Paige tried to capitalize, getting Jayne over the ropes to knee her in the midsection before throwing her out of the ring.

They took one another down with clotheslines off the ropes and got back on their feet to trade strikes. Paige downed Jayne with suplexes, then a Paige-Turner, but it didn't keep Jayne down for three. Jayne hit a kick to Paige's jaw, and dodged the PTO submission.

Paige hit a big headbutt, then looked for the Rampage, but Lainey Reid jumped up on the apron to distract her. Paige took her down, but Fallon Henley appeared on the other side of the ring to get involved, and Paige walked right into an inside cradle from Jayne for the pin. After the bell, Bella took Paige out from behind and beat her down. She targeted Paige's neck with a stomp, then hit the Rack Attack 2.0.