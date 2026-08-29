Tatum Paxley Wins WWE SmackDown In-Ring Debut, Will Wrestle In Six-Woman Tag At SNME

Tatum Paxley won her debut in-ring match on "WWE SmackDown" when she defeated Michin.

When the bell rang, Michin pushed Paxley's face and put her in a waistlock. They exchanged submission attempts. She kicked Paxley in the chest from the apron. Paxley dropkicked her off the apron through the ropes and followed with a moonsault.

Michin sent her to the mat. She put Paxley in a Bow & Arrow submission, but Paxley turned it into a pin attempt. Paxley followed with a cannonball & a thrust kick. She sent her to the mat twice and landed a step up enzuiguri. Michin landed a sitdown powerbomb. Paxley blocked Styles Clash & landed the Cemetery Drive for the win.

Prior to the match, Paxley learned that she will team with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair against Michin, Jade Cargill, and B-Fab at Sunday Night's Main Event. Paxley made her debut on the August 7 episode of "SmackDown" when she helped Flair pick up the win over Cargill.