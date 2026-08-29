Swerve Strickland Teases Fans With One-Word Social Media Post Ahead Of AEW All In 2026

Sunday could be a "new day" in All Elite Wrestling. Yes, it could. And former AEW Men's World Champion Swerve Strickland might know more than he's leading on.

On Friday, Strickland published a cryptic post on X [formerly known as Twitter]. In it, was an uploaded image of himself with the caption, "New," perhaps teasing the highly anticipated arrival of former multi-time WWE tag team champions the New Day (now wrestling as Kofi and Austin Creed).

It was a massive turn of events when former WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods departed from the Stamford-based company this past May. Now free agents, Kofi and Creed are looking for a new promotion to call home. As of earlier this week, WrestleVotes on Fightful Select reported that Kofi and Creed are expected to join the All Elite roster "imminently," with the possibility of it happening tomorrow. Strickland has expressed interest in fighting for the World Trios Championships, though he does not have two additional partners, as of this report. But that all could certainly change tomorrow.

After widening the field for any and all trios competitors, "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) will defend their titles in a Trios Royale Roulette that will have six other teams vying for the gold, including the Bang Bang Gang (Jay White, Austin and Colten Gunn), The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong), the Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta), The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona), The Dogs (David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gabe Kidd), and a "Wild Card" team, which could be Strickland, Kofi, and Creed.