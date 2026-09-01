Bully Ray Praises Paul Heyman's Relationship With Talent In WWE Locker Room

He may be brash on-screen, but Paul Heyman is a man with a plethora of knowledge. From managing and leading pinnacle stars on-screen like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins to the promised land of gold and historical moments, to acting as a high-level advisor on the creative side of things backstage, Heyman serves as WWE's pillar of genius, and stars like Bully Ray knows it. From one Hall of Famer to another, Ray described Heyman as an altruistic businessman, who never turns anyone down, no matter where they stand within the WWE roster.

"Never once in my life as a talent in ECW, as a talent in WWE, no matter where I have ever crossed paths with Paul Heyman, have I ever seen him not give his time to any talent that wanted to pick his brain," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "And let me tell ya, it can get overwhelming at times. When everybody wants to talk to you. And you have your own personal life to worry about, and you have, you know, multiple storylines on the show that you're trying to help out with, and then every Tom, Dick, Harry, and Mary wants advice from you, it gets exhausting. I've never seen him turn anybody away."

With Lesnar officially retired and severing his ties with The Vision, Heyman is a man without a country at this time. However, a man of his magnitude won't be clientless for long. Just a few weeks ago, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton traded barbs, promoting their upcoming match at Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6. Rhodes ended their face-to-face exchange informing Orton that everything he was going to do to him was "not a prediction, but a spoiler," a popularized catchphrase of Heyman's. That said, speculation is running rampant that Rhodes could potentially ask for Heyman's assistance soon, as the two have a storied history that dates back to Cody's father, Dusty.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.