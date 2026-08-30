Backstage Spoiler On Major AEW All In 2026 Expected Match Result

As we speak, fans from around the world are descending on Wembley Stadium in London, England for AEW's biggest event of the year, AEW All In London 2026. The show will be headlined by Will Ospreay challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, and according to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, fans in attendance will likely be witnessing history by the end of the night.

No British wrestler has ever won a world championship on home soil, but according to Fightful, that will all change tonight as it has been reported that the show is looking to end with Ospreay defeating Omega to become the AEW World Champion. Fightful noted that the plan for Ospreay to become champion has been in the works for some time, with discussions even dating back to before he returned to AEW earlier this year at AEW Revolution 2026 after undergoing double fusion neck surgery.

There was a worry from some people, notably Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, that Ospreay might not make it back in time to headline Wembley Stadium due to how serious the surgery was and how long it usually takes to fully recover from. Some neck surgeries can take a year or even more to recover from, hence why there was some scepticism regarding Ospreay being involved in this year's Wembley event, but the man himself revealed that he was given a six-to-nine month window for his recovery before he went under the knife, and became determined to get back in the ring as soon as possible.

The last two All In events have seen the AEW World Championship change hands, with Bryan Danielson defeating Swerve Strickland in 2024 and Hangman Page defeating Jon Moxley in 2025. Ospreay will be looking to make that a hat-trick this evening, and barring any last minute changes, that looks to be on the cards for him.