AEW's Will Ospreay On Quick Surgery Recovery: 'I Beat John Cena'

Will Ospreay has been working hard toward perhaps the biggest moment of his career on the biggest stage possible, Wembley Stadium in his native England, for years. He's set to face Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In, but a year ago, "The Aerial Assassin" was gearing up to undergo neck surgery and looking into the unknown.

Ospreay spoke with "SHAK Wrestling" ahead of AEW's biggest event of the year, and spoke about his journey to recovery. He jokingly compared his return to another epic comeback that happened way ahead of schedule, one that occurred at the 2008 Royal Rumble.

"My whole MO and my whole motivation, because they said to me when this started, 'If you [get the surgery] on this date,' which was September, 'You're looking between six and nine months,'" Ospreay explained. "That was, like that's tight to get that back. Then the fact that I harnessed in on my rehab and looked at so many different alternatives, in terms of like recovery and I was able to do it in five months and three weeks. In that case, I beat John Cena. You know what I mean? I've done it!"

Ospreay announced via social media on September 18 that he had undergone successful surgery. He made his return to AEW at Revolution in March to get his revenge against Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, whose attack at Forbidden Door helped write him off programming. His first match back took place in the days following Revolution, in a singles bout on "AEW Dynamite" against Blake Christian.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.