Persephone Wins TBS Title With Help From Returning Britt Baker At AEW All In Buy In

Maya World's reign as TBS Champion came to an end after a shocking return on the AEW All In Buy In.

In her third defense as TBS Champion, World faced a very game Persephone ahead of this year's All In from Wembley Stadium. The dual-contracted star burst out the gate with a shoulder tackle before denying an arm drag from World. World answered with a hip toss and cartwheel dropkick that left Persephone rocked. The defending champion then World charged in with a back elbow in the corner, to which Persephone responded with headscissors and a sliding dropkick.

The action moved to the outside as Persephone delivered a loud chop. World leaped off the apron in return, taking down her challenger with a crossbody. Upon returning to the ring, World landed a tornado DDT and Persephone locked in a leg submission. World crawled to the bottom rope to break it, only to find herself in a dragon sleeper hold shortly after. World escaped once more, then stomped Persephone in the midsection. A fallaway slam and a stunner followed, leaving both women sprawled out for a nine count.

In the match's final moments, Persephone reached for the bottom rope to break World's pinfall attempt that came off a bridging suplex. World landed a lunging kick through the ropes before dumping her back into the ring. World then climbed to the top turnbuckle, looking for a high-flying move. Instead, she got pushed off of it by a masked figure, with Persephone capitalizing with a crucifix powerbomb to secure the pinfall.

After the match, Persephone celebrated her TBS Championship win. The masked assailant meanwhile, delivered a Lockjaw to World and revealed themselves as former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. In a backstage segment, Baker later suggested that some people got "too comfortable" in her absence. As for her alliance with Persephone, Baker declared that they shared a mutual enemy: Thunder Rosa. Baker last wrestled on a November 2024 edition of "AEW Dynamite."