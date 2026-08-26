Britt Baker Responds To Fan Wishing For Her Return At AEW All In: 'Same'

Britt Baker hasn't been seen in an AEW ring for 651 days, and though the future for the "DMD's" professional wrestling career seems uncertain, she recently commented on returning to the company.

AEW All In: London takes place this Sunday, an event that is often reserved for some of the most high-profile returns or surprises of the year. On Tuesday, Baker shared a photo to her X account which shows her looking out to the sunset, but her post was met with a comment from a fan who wrote "Wish you would return at Wembley," which prompted a response from the former AEW Women's World Champion.

"Same."

Same — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 25, 2026

Over the past year, there have been multiple reports regarding Baker's AEW status, many of which claim that she has been trying to leave the company, while others indicate that she was not on the best of terms with AEW President Tony Khan. This past February, Baker addressed the commentary from wrestling fans and pundits, explaining that she appreciates the AEW faithful for their continued support and stated that she's not retired from in-ring competition. Khan also commented on Baker earlier this year, stating that he "really likes her a lot," but didn't provide a timetable on when she could return to AEW.

Although Baker's brief comment on Wednesday may provide fans with a glimmer of hope, the time is ticking on her AEW career if she doesn't return soon, with her contract set to expire this fall. In addition to rumors about trying to leave AEW and being upset with Khan, reports about most of the locker room wanting her out of the company also came to light last year. Since Baker's last match, AEW has yet to provide an official statement about the reasonning for her absence, and though many continue to be optimistic that she will be back, it remains to be seen if All In: London will be the destination for her return.