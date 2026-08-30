Jon Moxley Submits Nigel McGuinness In Continental Cup Finals At AEW All In: London

While battling an ankle injury, Nigel McGuinness took on Jon Moxley in the finals of AEW Continental Challenge Cup at AEW All In in London. The hometown challenger ultimately fell short in his efforts, though, as Moxley repeatedly targeted the limb.

McGuinness and Moxley opened the AEW Continental Challenge Cup final each looking to secure the strength advantage through a lock up. McGuinness briefly gained momentum as he delivered an uppercut and a series of strikes that left Moxley catching his breath on the outside. When Moxley returned to the ring, the attack on McGuinness' leg began with a kick. It continued with more kicks and a twist around the ring rope.

Moxley furthered the damage by unwrapping the tape on McGuinness' boot. While writhing in pain, McGuinness managed to use the tape to temporarily blind his opponent and get back to a vertical base. McGuinness targeted Moxley's arm in return by driving it into the mat. A Tower of London followed, but proved ineffective as Moxley cinched in a LeBell Lock shortly after. McGuinness reversed the hold into one of his own, which Moxley also managed to escape.

The closing moments saw McGuinness counter a sunset flip into a pinning position. Moxley kicked out just in time, then tripped up McGuinness. With McGuinness' ankle still the target, Moxley cinched in an ankle lock. After briefly releasing it to deliver a curb stomp, Moxley anchored McGuinness in the center of the ring to lock it in once more. McGuinness tried to fight through the pain and reach the bottom rope, but when he couldn't, he tapped out.

Moxley's win ensured that the AEW Continental Championship, which he captured in December 2025, remained in his possession. The shiny new Continental Challenge Cup came into it as well.